BLYTHE, Ga. (WJBF)- On October 10th at approximately 5:17 PM, investigators responded to a call on Goolsby Road for a baby that wasn’t breathing.

When they arrived, they found the infant had multiple injuries. Now, the mother and father are facing charges.

35-year-old David James and 19-year-old Emma Pittman have been charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the 1st degree.

According to the arrest warrant from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, James and Pittman “cruel and excessive physical pain.”

The injuries to the six-week-old included: “bilateral skull fractures, active bleeding inside and outside of the brain, a blown right pupil, anal fissure, and bruising to the head, right chest, penis, buttocks, right flank, both arms, and knees.”

6 days later, neighbors say this was a shock to all of them. But some who personally knew the male culprit, James, say it especially surprised them knowing his character.

“I’ve known him for a long time. He’s a good person. And that’s all I can say–he’s a good person, and I don’t believe he could do anything like that to a baby or anything like that,” they said.

Others who didn’t know them personally say the same.

However, the warrant also says James and Pittman did not perform first aid before their six-year-old became unresponsive.

At this time, James and Pittman are in the Richmond County Jail.

The six-week-old infant was transferred to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, where the child is in critical condition.

This is an active criminal investigation, and more details will be discovered in the coming days.

