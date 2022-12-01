AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Neighbors of the five people who were arrested at Nellie Drive on Tuesday night and charged in connection with the kidnapping and false imprisonment of a 20-year-old woman, said they’ve been dealing with problems and aggressive behavior from the suspects for some time now.

Shonna Powell, Anjelika Figueroa, Demichael Dawson, Savannah Piazzi and Dawson Weston are all being held in the Richmond County Jail.

“That girl Shonna, she tried to jump the fence and fight her daughter. She told us she was gonna shoot all of us in the head,” said a neighbor named Chrisalee.

“She threatened to shoot me in the face, she threatened to shoot her in the face, she threatened to shoot them in the face, she threatened to shoot them in the face, it was just one of her favorite things to do, ‘I’ll shoot you in the face,'” said another neighbor, Clifford. “So that’s the kind of person you were dealing with.”

Neighbors said they’ve had to call law enforcement on the suspects numerous times, but nothing has been done.

“3 o’clock in the morning, partying, and the noise it was… I ain’t saying those words,” said Lana, a neighbor.

Investigators said a man visiting the suspects’ home told them he saw the victim locked inside a dog cage, naked and severely beaten.

According to a police report, human and animal feces were in the cage and home.

They said Powell told the man who called them she was pimping the victim out because she owed her money.

“That’s awful to do somebody like that. That’s a human being, a person. And you gonna put them in a cage like that?” said Nellie, a neighbor. “That’s just terrible.”

The suspects are facing kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated assault and weapons charges.