RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree announced the arrests of several drug trafficking co-conspirators involved in an undercover narcotics investigation, also known as Operation 513.

Operation 513 targeted Tyrone Guy A.K.A. “Pit Stick” and several of his associates.

Tyrone Anthony Guy A.K.A. “Pit Stick”

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, the Federal Bureau of Investigations Safe Streets Gang Task Force (FBI), and the Department of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) participated in this two-year undercover investigation.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) also provided assistance in the execution of a search warrant in Columbia County.

During the course of this investigation, 18 search warrants were executed, and investigators were able to seize:

1.29 kilograms of Cocaine

5.33 ounces of Molly

3.65 ounces of Meth

8.11 ounces Marijuana

43 Oxycodone Pills

6 Xanax Pills

9 guns

$50,174 in cash

7 vehicles

Sheriff Roundtree noted that most of these defendants were carrying or possessing FIREARMS during their drug trafficking activities.

All suspects are listed below:

Locations searched during this investigation include: