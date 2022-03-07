RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree announced the arrests of several drug trafficking co-conspirators involved in an undercover narcotics investigation, also known as Operation 513.
Operation 513 targeted Tyrone Guy A.K.A. “Pit Stick” and several of his associates.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, the Federal Bureau of Investigations Safe Streets Gang Task Force (FBI), and the Department of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) participated in this two-year undercover investigation.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) also provided assistance in the execution of a search warrant in Columbia County.
During the course of this investigation, 18 search warrants were executed, and investigators were able to seize:
- 1.29 kilograms of Cocaine
- 5.33 ounces of Molly
- 3.65 ounces of Meth
- 8.11 ounces Marijuana
- 43 Oxycodone Pills
- 6 Xanax Pills
- 9 guns
- $50,174 in cash
- 7 vehicles
Sheriff Roundtree noted that most of these defendants were carrying or possessing FIREARMS during their drug trafficking activities.
All suspects are listed below:
Locations searched during this investigation include:
- 1. 521 Wrights Avenue, Augusta, Georgia 30901
- 2. 155 (Apartment B) Petersburgh Circle, Martinez, Georgia 30907
- 3. 1408 Maddox Street, Augusta, Georgia 30904
- 4. 1701 Slaton Street, Augusta, Georgia 30904
- 5. 1102 Perry Avenue, Augusta, Georgia 30901
- 6. 1104 Perry Avenue, Augusta, Georgia 30901
- 7. 929 Barnes Street, Augusta, Georgia 30901
- 8. 1406 Poplar Street, Augusta, Georgia 30901
- 9. 1762 Tamarid Way, Augusta, Georgia 30906
- 10. 1876 Kissingbower Road, Augusta, Georgia 30904
- 11. 848 Bennock Mill Road, Unit A, Augusta, Georgia 30906
- 12. 416 Sibley Street, Augusta, Georgia 30901
- 13. 1336 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, Georgia 30901
- 14. 1318 Laurel Street, Augusta, Georgia 30904
- 15. 2119 Lumpkin Road (Apartment A1), Augusta, Georgia 30906
- 16. 3109 Abelia Drive, Augusta, Georgia 30906
- 17. 830 Strother Drive, Augusta, Georgia 30901
- 18. 1223 11th Street, Augusta, Georgia 30901