Murder suspect arrested in McDuffie County

McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An arrest has been made in connection with a McDuffie County murder.

21-year-old Sanriquez Antonio Williams has been arrested and charged in the murder of Gabriel Jackson Jr.

Williams was taken into custody without incident by the Columbia County SWAT Team at a home on the 400 block of White Road.

Williams is being held at the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier this week, a 15-year-old was also arrested and charged with Murder in the case. They’re being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Original Article Below:

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 21-year-old Sanriquez Antonio Williams, a suspect in a murder.

Tuesday night, August 13th around 8pm, a McDuffie County Deputy Sheriff found an unresponsive man in an area of Kelly Road in Southern McDuffie County.

The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation into the death.

The body is being taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Laboratory for identification and to determine the cause of death.

Williams is known to frequent areas in the City of Thomson, city of Washington, and the Hobbs Mill Road area of McDuffie County.

He is known to drive a white 4-door 1999 Crown Victoria. GA License plate number QAU-8049.

He is considered armed and dangerous.