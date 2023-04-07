AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has released information on a suspect wanted for Thursday’s Kensington Drive murder.

23-year-old Tevin Lloyd is accused of shooting 24-year-old Marquez Bokknight on the 3400 block of Kensington Drive South, April 6th.

Bokknight later died form his injuries.

The suspect, Tevin Lloyd, is known to frequent South Augusta.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is or anything about the crime in question, contact the RCSO at (706) 821-1080.