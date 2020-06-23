Murder suspect, Jason “Moose” Cunningham, left Richmond County Sheriff’s Office after failed drug test

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – According to a Richmond County Internal Affairs document, Jason “Moose” Cunningham, left employment with the Sheriff’s Office Feb. 12, 2018, after a failed drug test that January. The then-deputy resigned in lieu of termination.

Currently, Cunningham is charged with the June 18th murder of 37-year-old Nicole Diane Harrington. The body of Harrington, a resident of Hallandale Beach, Florida, was found in the Reynolds Street Parking Deck downtown early that morning. She suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Before his resignation, a drug test was conducted on Jan. 12, 2018, following an accident then-Deputy Cunningham had while on duty.

After being approached by Human Resources concerning a positive finding, Deputy Cunningham requested the testing of a second sample, denying any drug usage. The second sample also came back positive.

Before his resignation, Cunningham had more than a decade of service with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

