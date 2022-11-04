AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office confirms that an indictment for the charges of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, and Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony was filed earlier this week against Donald Lennell Gross, 62, in the shooting death of 48-year-old Samuel DeWayne Jackson Sunday on August 21st.

Gross was arrested on scene Sunday, August 21st, at the Circle K at 2574 Tobacco Road after allegedly shooting Jackson in the upper torso, according to incident reports filed by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

In the reports, it was noted that Gross stayed on scene of the shooting until law enforcement arrived.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division took over the investigation of the scene.

Jackson was transported to Augusta University Medical Center and was later pronounced dead that afternoon.

According to the Richmond County Superior Clerk of Court, Gross has a hearing scheduled for Friday, November 18th.

Gross is currently being held at Charles B. Webster Detention Center.