SAWINSOBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Swainsboro Police are investigating a murder.

Wednesday, April 19th, officers responded to New Street for a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound lying in the street.

First responders rendered aid to the victim within minutes and he was airlifted to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment, but he later died.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Darus Tashon Johnson.

Investigators were able to locate an abandoned vehicle that fit the description of the one used in the alleged shooting.

The K-9 team was able to pick up a scent from the vehicle.

57-year-old John Gibbons was found in some woods adjacent to the vehicle.

Gibbons was taken into custody without incident.

This case is still under investigation.