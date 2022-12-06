SARDIS, Ga. (WJBF) – On December 5th, at 9:15 p.m. Burke County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting call at 1211 Tom Bargeron Road in Sardis.

When deputies arrived on scene they found the victim 41-year-old, Jason Fort, years of age lying in the doorway of the home deceased.

Preliminary investigation found that the victim had been shot by 37-year-old Joshua Glendell Hammock after a confrontation.

This investigation continues and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Hammock has been arrested and is in the Burke County Detention Center for Murder and Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.