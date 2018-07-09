Crime

Murder charges dropped against suspect in death of Dante Dunbar

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) - A man who was charged with Murder in an Aiken killing last month has had those charges dropped.

Investigators say Jeremiah Blocker was arrested after two witnesses identified him in the murder of Dante Dunbar.

Dunbar was shot several times on Jehosee Drive in Aiken on June 25th.

But today they say, Blocker's alibi, combined with new information ruled him out as a suspect.

Blocker, however, remains in jail on other charges.
 

