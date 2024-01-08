WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Chief of Police in Wrens is among many making a bold statement for justice. He’s calling on anyone who knows anything about the murder of Khia Shields to speak up.

That 19-year-old’s mother, Shareka Pitts, is pleading too.

“The killer is walking around and they could be next to me, you know. It’s very hard,” she explained.

Pitts wants justice for the murder of her daughter. She told NewsChannel 6, the Georgia Southern Sophomore celebrated her birthday August 22nd. A few days later on August 26th, she was back in Wrens enjoying the occasion. She returned to her Washington Street home around midnight and shots rang out at 1 a.m.

“She was laying on the sofa and I remember jumping up and I remember her coming into my bedroom with her hands held out and she was like mommy, mommy, I’ve been shot,” Pitts recalled.

Khia Shields, an education major who had just graduated from Jefferson County High School in May of 2022 with honors, was taken to a hospital in Augusta and died there.

“I do believe that there is probably some people of interest,” said Wrens Police Chief John Maynard, who added that the GBI is leading the investigation.

Chief Maynard issued a passionate plea via Facebook while visiting his own relatives out of town for the holidays. Simply put, he’s urging those involved come clean.

“I think the case is progressing really well. It’s just when you take somebody to trial on homicide, you’ve got to have it right,” the chief explained.

Maynard added the case saw a big break one month in when authorities released that a black Impala could have been involved.

Now, law enforcement and the non-profit Young Men United Group are raising reward dollars. Pitts said, her daughter had no issues with anyone and she wants whoever was involved to speak up.

“Please come forward,” she said. “This is a tragic incident that happened. To bring peace to our family, just come forward. You did the crime and you have to pay for what you did.”

Anyone with any information about the murder of Khia Shields should contact the GBI, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, or Wrens Police Department. With the help of the non-profit, Young Men’s United Group, there’s up to a $13,000 reward.