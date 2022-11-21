CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV/WJBF) — The Chatham County Police Department has arrested 22-year-old Leilani Simon, mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon.

Simon has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance and death of 20-month-old Quinton.

Photo provided by the Chatham County Police Department.

She was taken into custody on Monday afternoon and transported to Chatham County Detention Center, where she will be held as she awaits a bond hearing.

Quinton Simon has been missing since October 5.