CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV/WJBF) — The Chatham County Police Department has arrested 22-year-old Leilani Simon, mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon.
Simon has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance and death of 20-month-old Quinton.
She was taken into custody on Monday afternoon and transported to Chatham County Detention Center, where she will be held as she awaits a bond hearing.
Quinton Simon has been missing since October 5.
