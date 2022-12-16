AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- Kayla Miller, Tymein Walker, and Ni’im Williams are all charged in an ongoing fraud investigation.

Officials say Miller worked at several banks and used her position to steal customer information. She, along with walker, who police say is a known gang member, and Williams would use the information to open accounts under several aliases.

The investigation started back in September.

A search warrant was served at a home near Vine Lane in Grovetown, where authorities say they printed fake checks.

“We do want to clarify in this situation there are multiple victims with that the banks of the victims is going to be the primary loss so we’re working primarily with the bank.”

Investigator Brown says they see more frequent fraud cases, most, gang-related.

“In this case what we’re saying not just in out on area but across the nation that these gangs they will typical do some type of financial fraud whether it’s PPP loan fraud this check loading or deposit account fraud.”

He also says they are ways to prevent becoming a victim of bank fraud.

“ My advice to anybody experiencing fraud is basically just keep an eye on your account there’s a ton of different services that can help you with that all types of different paid and unpaid services.”

Miller and Williams have been released from the Columbia County detention center. Walker is still there.