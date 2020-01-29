More charges for Hephzibah Middle teacher charged with child molestation

(WJBF) – More charges for a Hephzibah Middle School teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with a student.

Rumah Byrapaka was arrested—again—Tuesday and charged with Sexual Assault.

Earlier this month the 24-year-old teacher was taken into custody and charged with Child Molestation after text conversations were discovered between the two.

NewsChannel 6 has also confirmed that Byrapaka, who was working under a student visa, is currently on hold for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

