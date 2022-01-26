Monetta man arrested on five charges related to Child Pornography

MONETTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A Monetta man, 32-year-old Eduardo Rueda-Juarez, is in Aiken County Detention Center tonight after his arrest yesterday on five charges stemming from a child pornography investigation.

Arrest documents allege that when a search warrant was served at the residence where Rueda-Jaurez lived by Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators, multiple pornographic videos were discovered on his Apple iPhone of male and female victims between the ages of 5 and 13.

Following a referral from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office filed in April 2021, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested Rueda-Jaurez and charged him with five separate charges of Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

The last known address of Rueda-Juarez was along the rural 100 block of Carolina Bay Trail.

Warrants in this case were filed and served the same day, Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

