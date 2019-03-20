Mom allowed 62-year-old man to sexually assault 5-year-old daughter for $400, deputies say

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WFLA) - A mother in Texas is accused of allowing a 62-year-old man to sexually assault her young daughter in exchange for cash, The Odessa American reported.

Shirley Harmon, 36, was charged Sunday with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.

According to the newspaper, Harmon was arrested March 4 for endangering a child after she allegedly failed to report that a man had been sexually assaulting her 5-year-old daughter.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office said 62-year-old Gary Landreth is accused of sexually assaulting the child multiple times between 2017 and Jan. 7, 2019. Landreth is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony and was released on a $50,000 bond.

The girl was brought to a child advocacy center and told adults he had touched her inappropriately. Results from a Sexual Assault Forensic Examination (SANE) " were consistent with being sexually assaulted," the affidavit stated.

Detectives say Harmon admitted to knowing that Landreth had touched the child inappropriately, but continued to let him see the girl. She also said Landreth paid her $400 to have access to the child.

Harmon was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center, where she is being held on a $50,000 bond.