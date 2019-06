McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A missing teen has been found and an adult man taken into custody.

Thomson Police tell us they found the 16-year-old in Burke County with a man identified as Chris Morgan.

Chris Morgan

Investigators say the girl left her home through a window, and they believe Morgan picked her up. The two were believed to be heading to Tampa, Florida.

Both the teen and Morgan are currently in custody.

No word yet on any charges.