Missing Pageland woman’s family speaks after bond denied for suspect in her disappearance

PAGELAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Family and friends of missing Pageland woman, Deidre Reid, sat in court Thursday morning awaiting a bond decision for the man suspected her disappearance, her boyfriend, Emanuel Bedford.

Chesterfield Judge Paul Burch denied bond for Bedford saying evidence presented to him in court gave him reason to believe Bedford was a flight risk.

Reid’s mother, 64-year-old Patricia Hammond, was seen crying in court while the state argued why he should remain in custody. She says the last 160 days have been dreadful for her.

September 3 was the last time her daughter was seen in Pageland. Reid was headed to take her boyfriend, Bedford, to the Greyhound bus station in Charlotte. He was supposedly headed back home to Augusta, Georgia.

“To me, it’s been a living hell. I haven’t been able to sleep, try to eat… Not much on my plate and I go throw it up and end up in the hospital,” Hammond said.

She heard new evidence presented in court Thursday morning about the actual whereabouts of the person of interest Emanuel Bedford after prosecutors claim he lied to authorities.

Evidence about the missing 2004 Chevy Tahoe, her daughter was last seen in, was also given to the judge. State prosecutors say her truck was found partially submerged in a pond in Aiken County just days after she was reported missing.

And while they’re waiting for DNA evidence to return, reactants did find blood in the truck.

“It’s just rough, I wish he’d say something,” Hammond said.

Authorities say Bedford still hasn’t confessed to any crimes.

“How can you love someone and have them missing for 160 days?” her brother James Reid said. He hasn’t been the same since he last saw his younger sister in September. He told the court he never thought he would see his sister on a missing person’s poster.

“It’s very hard… us having to raise our nieces and nephews. They asked us, the 8-year-old asks me every night… He says ‘Uncle Russell, where’s my mom? I thought you were protecting my family. I thought you lift weights to protect my mom. My mom been missing for 160 days.’ This is an 8-year-old,” Reid said.

He said that tore him apart. But he’s happy about the denial of bond.

“It’s sad for me and my family that Emanuel is still here and our sister’s not, still not nowhere to be found, that he’s not given us any kind of closure on our sister.”

Tina Reid, one of Reid’s sisters, says she was the last person to speak to Deidre.

“I was the last one to talk to my sister on the day she went missing. I also spoke briefly with Emanuel. I got a lot of questions that her kid’s keep asking me that I can’t answer. So, I don’t want him to be out on bond. I want him to tell us why my sister at,” she said.

Bedford’s father attended the hearing but declined to speak to the media.

The state plans to add more charges when a grand jury meets again on March 10. Bedford’s attorney says he’ll speak to the family if murder charges are presented. As for now, he’s only worried about the charges he has now.