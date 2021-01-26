Millen woman sentenced for preparing fraudulent tax returns

STATESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – A Millen woman has been sentenced to probation after admitting to preparing fraudulent tax returns.

59-year-old Shawree A. Hagins was sentenced to three years’ probation after pleading guilty to Fraud and False Statements Related to Tax Filings.

“Tax preparers have a responsibility to legally and accurately prepare tax returns on behalf of their clients,” said U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine. “Shawree Hagins instead scammed all American taxpayers to enrich herself by illegally inflating the amount of tax refunds due to her clients, and will pay the price for that fraud.”

Court Documents state that Hagins prepared at least 36 tax returns on behalf of 12 clients, fraudulently claiming deductions in excess of the amount to which the taxpayers were entitled. The fraudulent claims resulted in a loss of $75,000 to the IRS.

“Unscrupulous return preparers truly undermine the American tax system and the trust of taxpayers relying on their expertise” said IRS-Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge James E. Dorsey. “Don’t just look at the refund or the amount you owe, always ask questions and review your entire tax return with your return preparer. As we approach tax filing season, those who might consider preparing false tax returns should be aware there will be consequences as evidenced today.”