Men wanted for shoplifting at the Best Buy in Augusta

Posted: May 23, 2019 03:44 PM EDT

Augusta, Ga. - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for the two men pictured.

They are acused of stealing from Best Buy off Walton Way Extension, back on May 2nd.

The guys wer last seen in the image you see.

Now investigators want to bring them in for questioning.

If you know where they are or anyting relating to the case please call: (706) 821-1056.

