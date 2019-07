Columbia County, Ga. (WJBF) – A memorial is happening Sunday for an Evans toddler allegedly killed by a firefighter.

NewsChannel 6 told you the child was found dead in Columbia County earlier this month.

Now, Charles Sconyers is facing charges in the little boy’s death.

He is emplyed with the Augusta Fire Department, but currently on paid administrative leave.

Lincoln Davitte’s father says the 1-year-old will be honored at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion outside at 3pm Sunday