AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – The suspects allegedly responsible for the death of 8-year-old Arbrie Leigh Anthony have been indicted.

According to District Attorney Jared T. Williams, the District Attorney’s Office presented a 25-count indictment to the Grand Jury against Kendariss Brown, Antoine Redfield, Henri Beach, Destiny Rich and Antionous Thomas, members of the criminal street gang “Loyalty Over Everything” AKA “LOE.”

The indictment was presented in connection with two shootings, to include the shooting death of Arbrie Anthony on January 8th of this year, along with the shooting of two other juveniles in the same neighborhood days prior on January 6th, according to District Attorney Williams.

“The breadth and scope of this indictment is a signal to all who are involved in gang violence

this community will not stand for it,” says District Attorney Williams in the official press release, “and this District Attorney’s Office is going to use everything at our disposal to remove you from our safe society.”

Williams also states in the release that this case has been referred to the newly formed Violent Crimes Unit for the District Attorney’s Office, and they expect further charges to follow as the investigation continues.

