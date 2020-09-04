Melton denied bond in Augusta Code Enforcement Officer death case

Crime News
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The man charged in the shooting death of an Augusta Code Enforcement Officer has been denied bond.

Smitty Melton is accused of shooting Officer Charles Case, last month.

Case was putting up a condemnation sign at Melton’s property on 13th Avenue when he was shot.

Richmond County deputies responded to 1222 13th Street, finding Charles Case lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds. EMS rushed to the scene to attempt to render first aid and CPE, but they were unsuccessful.

