Melton booked into Webster Detention Center, charged in murder of Augusta Code Enforcement Officer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The man charged in the murder of an Augusta Code Enforcement Officer has been booked into the Webster Detention Center.

65-year-old Smitty Melton is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, Melton is now being held in the Webster Detention Center. Melton was apprehended in Aiken County, South Carolina where he was held until extradited back to Richmond County.

Last week, Code Enforcement Officer Charles Case was on 13th Avenue to re-hang a condemnation sigh on property owned by Smitty Melton. Case was alone.

Deputies say Melton shot and killed him before fleeing the scene.

