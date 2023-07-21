McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying this individual.

This subject is wanted for questioning in reference to an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday, July 19 at Chalker’s convenience store located on Whiteoak Road in Thomson.

The subject was wearing a black jacket, black pants and black shoes and was wearing a black bandana.

If you can recognize this individual or can provide any information, please contact Investigator Larry Adaway at the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 595-2040, Ext. 2616, or our Criminal Investigations Division at (706) 597-3851, McDuffie County 911 or your local law enforcement agency.