MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Students who ride the school bus in McDuffie County will need to find an alternate way to school Thursday.

School superintendent, Mychele Rhodes, sent out an automated call to parents to let them know that the buses have been vandalized and will not run.

The call also said those students who can not get to school will have an excused absence.

Kristopher Wells, the Public Relations & Communications director, released the following statement:

The incident is currently under investigation, and the transportation lot is still an active crime scene. However the investigation will not alter normal operations for Thomson High School. System administrators are assessing what the situation means for transportation needs in the coming days. We will release further information soon as we are able to do so. Kristopher Wells, McDuffie County Public Relations & Communications

Wells says Sometime during the early morning hours of Thursday, March 2, an individual entered the McDuffie County School System’s transportation lot and damaged 23 of the 63 total buses in the fleet. The suspect has been detained, and criminal charges will be filed.

Law enforcement tells NewsChannel 6 that someone took a set of keys to one of the buses and went joyriding. They damaged several traffic signs, hit a tree, hit a light pole., and hit several other school buses.

This is a developing story.