MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for allegedly raping a woman while she slept.

The victim says the incident happened January 19th, the suspect was arrested January 27th.

21-year-old Jimmy Edward Smith, Jr. of Martinez, is charged with Felony Sodomy, Aggravated Sexual Battery, and Unlawful Eavesdropping or Surveillance.

He remains in the Columbia County Jail.