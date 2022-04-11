AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Chandler Mann has been sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2020 murder of USC Aiken Student and Silver Bluff graduate Jeremiah Duncan.

Mann was arrested in February 2021 for the 2020 murder of 20-year-old Duncan, a USC Aiken student whose body was found inside a vehicle near Talatha Church Road and Gunter Road.

Mann was originally arrested on Feb. 5, 2021, on an unrelated investigation where he was charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Monday, Mann was sentenced in Aiken County Court to 45 years and remanded to the care of in the South Carolina Detention Center after pleading guilty.

Mann will be credited with 415 days time served.

According to family and friend, Duncan was on track to graduate in 2022 before his murder.