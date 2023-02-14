RICHMOND /COLUMBIA COUNTIES, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a manhunt suspect from Columbia County for questioning.

They are looking for 42-year-old Richard Dahlheimer to ask about multiple car thefts from a dealership.

Authorities say someone broke into United Auto Sales located at 3303 Washington Road in Augusta and stole 7 cars.

Reports say the incident happened between February 11th and February 13th, 2023. The unknown suspect(s) pointed the security cameras in an upward position in the back of the building, then got inside by prying the wood siding away near the back door. Business owners said the alarm was set, but was not triggered.

The following vehicles were taken:

2021 White Chevrolet Camaro

2022 Black Mitsubishi Outlander

2019 Silver Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Silver Subaru Outback

2018 Black Honda Accord

2018 Black Infiniti QX60

2016 Silver Mercedes GLE350

On February 3rd, Columbia County Deputies were searching for Richard Dahlheimer near Harlem, close to McDuffie County. They say he has numerous warrants including entering autos and burglaries.

If you know of Richard Dahlheimer’s whereabouts or anything about the crimes in question contact either the RCSO, CCSO, or call 911.