HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A man who killed his roommate has been sentenced to life in prison.

Christopher Collin Demmon was charged with malice murder in the death of 29-year-old Justin Yeng Xiong. Demmon was arrested in Aiken County, S.C. on June 1, 2021, driving a yellow Jeep that belonged to Xiong. A bloody chainsaw was also located in the Jeep.

Days later, on June 4, 2021, a man in Hancock County reportedly found Xiong’s body after smelling decomposing flesh. Xiong’s body was found cut into pieces, with body parts wrapped in a plastic bag and left inside a shed behind a home in the small rural community of Devereaux.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says Demmon’s life sentence does include the possibility of parole.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.