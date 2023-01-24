AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A man who officials say savagely beat his girlfriend with a television soundbar was sentenced to five years in prison.

According to Augusta District Attorney Jared T. Williams, 44-year-old Keith Reese was found guilty of aggravated assault and battery in the October 2019 crime. The two-day trial ended Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say that the victim went to Reese’s apartment on Alexander Drive after a homecoming celebration, where she found Reese to be drunk and belligerent. He reportedly screamed at her and became violent.

He reportedly lashed out at her with his hands, hit her repeatedly with the soundbar, and taped her hands together and mouth shut to stop her from breathing.

In addition to the prison sentence, Reese was also sentenced to 15 years of probation.