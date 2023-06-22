RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man wanted for a murder that happened three months ago has been arrested.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Rigoberto Fortin Padilla, 21, was arrested on Wednesday.

Padilla was wanted after a shooting investigation found a man dead on Wade Road back in March.

Authorities say the victim, who was identified by authorities as Jose Alfredo Castaneda Jimenez Rodriguez, was shot at least one time and was pronounced dead on the scene according to the Coroner’s Office.

According to the arrest records, Padilla is also being held for immigration and customs authorities.