GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Grovetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted on multiple charges related to family violence.

Brian Thomas Ruffin, 40 years old, has outstanding warrants for stalking, harassing communications, influencing witnesses, and unlawful conduct during a 911 call. All these warrants stem from an incident that happened Sunday, Dec. 17.

Ruddin is described as being 5’6″ tall and around 140 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He’s known to have ties to Georgia and Alabama.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Grovetown Police Department at 706-863-1212.