AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of his girlfriend in Georgia was shot and killed by police after a standoff in suburban Denver.

The police chief in Aurora, Colorado says 27-year-old Fabien Perry emerged from home there holding a high-powered rifle around 2 a.m. Tuesday and two officers fired at him.

He says Perry initially said he would surrender but later refused and began livestreaming himself in the home holding the rifle.

Police in Roswell, Georgia said Perry was wanted in connection with the death of 23-year-old Johana Cabrales-Hernandez on July 6.

Aurora’s police chief said she had two children with Perry.