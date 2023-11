ALLENDALE, S.C. – The Allendale Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a kidnapping suspect.

Allendale PD says James Alloyious Mitchell, Jr. is wanted for kidnapping, 2nd-degree domestic violence, and child endangerment. More charges may be coming.

Police say Mitchell is known to carry a firearm.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact police at at@allendalepolice.com or 803-584-8151.