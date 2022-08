AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a man who they say took stolen vehicles to Pull-A-Part and SA Recycling to sell for money.

Jonathon Roger Strickland is 28-years-old, described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 201 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Strickland, you’re asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.