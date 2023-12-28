AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The man wanted in the shooting death of 29-year-old Rondre J. Gomillion has been arrested.

The shooting incident happened on December 24th after 11 A.M on the 100 block of Squire Street.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Tony Muldrow, 34, of Effingham, South Caroilna, was identified as the suspect wanted and arrested by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, December 28th at around 11:30 A.M.

Muldrow was wanted for Manslaughter and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent

Crime, according to authorities.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office states that Muldrow is currently being held in the Florence County Jail pending extradition to Aiken County.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, we ask that they contact the

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811 or send a message to www.aikencountysheriff.net.