Man Wanted for Rape in Hephzibah

Hephzibah, Ga ( WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 44-year old Randell Wright.

Wright is accused of aggravated assault and rape

The incident took place on Wednesday, August 7th on the 3300 block of Thames Place in Hephzibah.

Wright was last seen in a White 2001 Ford Explorer Sport with Georgia license plate number PZP-7901.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Any information concerning this suspect, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.