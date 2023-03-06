AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators are searching for a man wanted for questioning in reference to the theft of a Gold Cross ambulance.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the ambulance was taken from the 2400 block of Wheeless Road on February 25 around 1 a.m. and was recovered the same day on the 1400 block of Walton Way around 2:30 a.m.

Any information concerning the identity of the man or anyone with any information about the incident are asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.