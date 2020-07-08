Man wanted for questioning in homicide on Oellerich Ave.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for questioning in reference to a murder.

Robert Gresham is wanted for questioning regarding a murder that occurred on December 1, 2019 on the 1000 block of Oellerich Avenue.

Gresham is known to frequent Downtown Augusta and Aiken County. He was last known to reside in Harlem, Ga.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.

LATEST CSRA NEWS