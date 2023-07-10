AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for questioning in an alleged rape incident.

Reports state the victim, a homeless woman, went to the Hendrix Apartments on Boy Scout Road to sleep in a tent in the pool area.

She told police that while she was in the pool a man climbed over the fence demanding to know where the “rock” was. The woman stated she did not know him, but had seen him earlier with a friend of hers known only as Jake.

The victim said her alleged attacker was a tall black male, wearing two gold chains, a white University of Florida jersey with the number 6 on it and the name “JAMES” on the back. She said when she got out of the pool and put her clothes on, the man grabbed, her pushed her into the tent on the pool deck, and shoved her down on a pool chair.

She said he then removed her clothing, grabbed her by the throat and forced her to have sex with him against her will. The subject allegedly kept choking her, telling her he was going to kill her.

She claims she nearly lost consciousness from being choked and the man left the pool area just before it began to get light outside, climbing back over the fence.