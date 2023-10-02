AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking to question a man in connection with a recent burglary.

The reported burglary happened on the 900 block of Baker Avenue in Augusta on September 23.

Investigators say a Project Manager for RW Allen Construction reported that a hammer drill and bits were taken from the location.

The man pictured here is wanted for questioning in that incident.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact investigators at 706-821-1080

Callers may remain anonymous.