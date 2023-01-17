RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man is wanted for questioning after a woman claims that her lawnmower was stolen.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown white man with a white beard drove up to the woman’s driveway in a moped and grabbed the woman’s Orange Yardmax push lawnmower by the handles, and he drove off with it.

Authorities say this unknown aman was wearing blue jeans, black jacket, and white and grey shoes.

The incident occurred around 12:48 P.M. on Tuesday, December 13th on Richmond Hill Road.

If anyone has any information regarding this unknown white man, please contact Deputy Thomas Langford at (706) 821-1038 or any on-call Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.