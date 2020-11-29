HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a man stole from the Family Dollar in Hephzibah Saturday.
The theft happened at the store on Windsor Spring Road. The suspect is a heavy set, black man between 50-60 years old.
He was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, blue jeans, black and white tennis shoes, a red hat, and a black face mask.
Authorities said he was possibly seen leaving the store in a white SUV. The made and model and direction are unknown.
Anyone with information concerning the man should contact Investigator Ashley Syria at 706-821-1070, or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Aiken reacts to mass shooting at nightclub
- Person sought after card fraud at Bojangles in Augusta
- Man wanted for Family Dollar theft in Hephzibah
- CDC sets meeting on allocation of COVID-19 vaccine
- Community pays respects to Willie Mays
- Five homicides in Augusta occur in the week leading up to Thanksgiving
- In Santa’s mailbag, a peek into children’s pandemic worries
- Young Bay Area artist gets surprise call from Kamala Harris