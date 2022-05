AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a suspect.

They say 33-year-old Tavoris Johnson is wanted for False Imprisonment and Battery.

The incident happened on the 3500 block of Windsor Spring Road on May 26th.

If you know anything about the incident in question or of Johnson’s whereabouts, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.