BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a local man who failed to register as a Sex Offender.

41-year-old Lamarcus Sanchez Cooper is wanted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender / Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registry Requirements.

Investigators say he could be in the Richmond County Area.

If you have any information, you’re asked to please contact investigators at 706-554-2133 or 706-225-6599

Callers may remain anonymous.