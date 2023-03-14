AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators need you to be on the lookout for a man they say is wanted for burglary of a home and of a business.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Roy Nathaniel Rabun is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 126 pounds. He currently has warrants for burglary first degree and burglary second degree and is known to frequent the Old McDuffie Road and Barton Chapel Road areas.

An alarm went off on February 28 around 10:15 p.m. at Automotive Experts on the 700 block of Scott Nixon Memorial Drive. Rabun, an ex-employee, was observed going through tools at the business and taking them. The owner of the business and his son arrived, caught Rabun, and chased after him but Rabun was able to slip away and run into the woods.

Rabun had been fired from the business the previous week at which point he reportedly threatened the owner that “he was going to kill him and destroy his shop.”

When the business owner confronted Rabun at the business, Rabun ran and dropped a yellow tool bag that contained a silverware set that was originally at the business owner’s home.

After returning home, the business owner noticed a side bedroom window was left unsecured and that tools were also missing from his home. Rabun had reportedly threatened to come to the business owner’s home and rob it several weeks prior to the incident.

If you have any information that may aid investigators in locating Rabun, you’re asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.