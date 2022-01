AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are looking for 34-year-old Brian Tremell Moss who is wanted for an Aggravated Assault and Armed Robbery that occurred on the 2100 block of Gordon Highway January 23rd.

Moss is known to carry multiple handguns and should be considered armed and dangerous. He has warrants on file at this time.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.