Man Wanted for Allegedly Shooting Woman During Parking Space Dispute

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Investigators are asking for the community’s help in locating Steven Lamar Hill in connection to a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex at 420 East Boundary in mid-August that left a woman recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to the initial incident report, a 22-year-old woman got into an argument with a Black male after accusing him of parking in front of her grandmother’s apartment. During the argument, according to witnesses, the man pulled a handgun and fired it into the victim’s chest.

A friend then transported the 22-year-old victim to University Hospital ER in a personal vehicle. From there, the victim was transferred to AUMC by Gold Cross for treatment.

At the time of the August 12th shooting, the suspect’s identity was unknown, though some suspected that he drove an ice cream truck.

Hill is wanted for aggravated assault.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says that Hill may be driving a light blue Ford Crown Victoria. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Law enforcement is advising the public that Hill has South Carolina contacts.

Anyone with information that may led to Steven Lamar Hill’s arrest are asked to contact Inv. Sean Morrow or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

(706) 432-5281 or (706) 821-1080.