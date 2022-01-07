Man wanted for Aiken murder arrested in Florida

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Robert Gene Payne II, who was wanted for the murder of Clifton Tyler in Aiken.

Acting on a tip, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office deputies and Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Payne. Payne was wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. These charges come from October 2, 2021 for the murder of 38-year-old Clifton Tyler.

Payne was seen driving away from the scene of the murder in a dark color SUV from 3123 Wagener Rd. Tyler was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Payne is being held in the Duval County Jail, Jacksonville, FL pending his extradition to Aiken County.

On October 14, 2021, investigators arrested, 28-year-old Taveisha Danike Porter for Accessory after the Fact to Murder in relation to this investigation.